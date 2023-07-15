Polymath Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $126.24 million and $82,630.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00311396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1443481 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $94,254.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

