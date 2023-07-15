Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 3,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Polymetal International Trading Down 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

