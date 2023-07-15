PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $222,169.77 and approximately $17.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00313176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,219 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

