Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Insider Transactions at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 15,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,456.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,456.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

