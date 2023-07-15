Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.12.
Insider Transactions at Principal Real Estate Income Fund
In related news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 15,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,456.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,456.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
