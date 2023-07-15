Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.