Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

