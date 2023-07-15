Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,564,595.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,436.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,054 shares of company stock worth $19,008,115 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

