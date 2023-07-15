Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

