Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a report released on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco ( TSE:STL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

