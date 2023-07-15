Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a report released on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.
Stelco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
