Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

FLS opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $25,015,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,488,000 after purchasing an additional 634,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

