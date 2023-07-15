Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lowered by KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

CE stock opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

