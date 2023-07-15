Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.83.

TSE MTY opened at C$64.23 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.69.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

