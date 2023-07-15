QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading 2.5% Higher

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 2,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
QSAM Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
QSAM Biosciences Company Profile
QSAM Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QSAM Biosciences
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for QSAM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSAM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.