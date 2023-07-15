QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 106.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

