Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading 2% Higher

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.59. Approximately 26,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 63,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.61 million, a PE ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.47.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

