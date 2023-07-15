Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.8 %

QNRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.