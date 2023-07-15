Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.8 %
QNRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
