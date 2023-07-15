Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $38.37 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002783 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011639 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

