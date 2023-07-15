Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

