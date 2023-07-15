Raymond James Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

