Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,782 ($74.39) and last traded at GBX 5,750 ($73.97). Approximately 631,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,360,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,746 ($73.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,801.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,031.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($80.93), for a total transaction of £1,208,060.73 ($1,554,175.65). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

