Reef (REEF) Hits Market Cap of $39.88 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform streamlining DeFi access through a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski, it supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. REEF is the native utility token on Reef chain, used for transaction fees (gas), on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC), and collateral within the ecosystem. With a flexible supply, its deflationary fee burn model offsets governance and chain running costs. Users can stake REEF tokens to participate in governance and earn rewards. Reef chain is an advanced smart contracts blockchain, backwards-compatible with Ethereum EVM, featuring runtime upgradability, on-chain governance, and high throughput. ERC-20 REEF tokens can be converted to Reef chain native tokens via Gate.io exchange. Reef’s goal is to simplify DeFi by offering a single location for lending, borrowing, staking, and trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

