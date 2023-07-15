Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 33.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,306,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $223.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $308.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

