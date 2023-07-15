Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

RLMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. 76,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,545. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

