RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $198.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $192.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.88. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $31,514,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.