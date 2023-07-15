renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $7,074.03

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. renBTC has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $2,854.92 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $7,074.03 or 0.23329599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 74% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

