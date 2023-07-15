Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 549,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,481. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

