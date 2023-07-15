Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Price Performance

RSSS stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.