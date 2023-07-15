Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

