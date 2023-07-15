Reviewing Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Endesa and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A PG&E 8.64% 10.21% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endesa and PG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00 PG&E 0 3 5 0 2.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endesa presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. PG&E has a consensus target price of $18.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Endesa.

7.1% of Endesa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endesa and PG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 14.50 PG&E $21.68 billion 2.03 $1.81 billion $0.89 20.02

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PG&E, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PG&E beats Endesa on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. is a subsidiary of ENEL Iberia, S.L.U.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

