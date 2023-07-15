Reviewing Mister Car Wash (MCW) and The Competition

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Automotive repair, services & parking” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mister Car Wash to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mister Car Wash and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $876.51 million $112.90 million 34.43 Mister Car Wash Competitors $739.02 million -$25.49 million 45.11

Profitability

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Mister Car Wash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mister Car Wash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 11.16% 13.15% 3.91% Mister Car Wash Competitors 5.31% 10.21% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mister Car Wash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mister Car Wash Competitors 5 92 104 0 2.49

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. As a group, “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies have a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Mister Car Wash’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mister Car Wash has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mister Car Wash’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

