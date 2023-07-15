Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

