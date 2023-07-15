Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. HSBC upgraded Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.50.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,226. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

