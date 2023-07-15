Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,756.60

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $859,045.04 and approximately $10,756.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00169292 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,637.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

