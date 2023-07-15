Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $477.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $482.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.63.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

