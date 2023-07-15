Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.36).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Shore Capital upgraded Rotork to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 307.40 ($3.95) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,794.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

