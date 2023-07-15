Round Dollar Price Reaches $2.05 on Top Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

