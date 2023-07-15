Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $355.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.80.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

