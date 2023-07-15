Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.20) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised St. James’s Place to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.40) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.02).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 0.0 %

STJ opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,175.20.

Insider Activity at St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.81), for a total transaction of £1,323.65 ($1,702.88). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.