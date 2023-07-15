Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

RPRX opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,393 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

