Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 586,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryerson Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.