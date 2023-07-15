Safe Price Hits $5.17 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00017073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $107.76 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00249003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.24843922 USD and is down -39.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

