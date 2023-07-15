Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

