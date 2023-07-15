SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $11,022.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,371.84 or 1.00020796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02378808 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,917.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.