Santos FC Fan Token Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $8.78 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00010371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC."

