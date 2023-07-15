Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

