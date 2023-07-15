Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Science 37 by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of SNCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 557,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative net margin of 183.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.