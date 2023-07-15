SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.