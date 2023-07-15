SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

