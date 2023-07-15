SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

