SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
