SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

