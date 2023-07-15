Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.41 and a quick ratio of 35.41.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

